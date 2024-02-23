X, Formerly known as Twitter, has Finally Paid Off the Staff it Sacked in its African Headquarters



Agency Seven Seven, the company providing legal representation to the staff, said it had been successful in its quest to get a redundancy settlement and repatriation expenses for foreign staff, although it did not specify the amount of the pay-out. Most had only been in the job, based in Ghana’s capital, Accra, for a few months when the social media platform fired them in November 2022. Agency Seven Seven said that the team invoked their rights under Ghana’s Labour Act of 2003, which mandates employers ‘’to file a notice with the Chief Labour Officer of Ghana and then engage in settlement negotiations with affected staff before implementing a redundancy exercise.’’ According to Ghanaian employment law, employees are entitled to redundancy payments and should receive a three-month notice before being laid off. The terminated Twitter workers in Ghana claim that they received less than a month’s notice before their dismissal in November 2022.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER