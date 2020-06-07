Sun. Jun 7th, 2020

Worshippers Gather For First Sunday Under Level 3

EWN

After 10 weeks of no church, worshippers were finally able to congregate for Sunday church services from the morning of Sunday, 7 June 2020.

Under level 3 lockdown regulations, places of worship were allowed to open their doors and hold services, but under very strict conditions.

While some religious leaders opted to hold off on contact services for a little longer, others welcomed the easing of restrictions.

Among the churches that would open their doors to congregants on Sunday morning was the popular Enlightened Christian Gathering – headed by controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The church’s biggest branch in Pretoria would however remain closed due to social distancing constraints.

Several other churches including Hillsong South Africa opted to continue online services for the next few weeks due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba earlier said Anglican Churches were not yet ready to resume worshiping in church buildings.

But for those making their way to church on Sunday morning – the rules are clear:

  • No more than 50 worshippers are allowed to congregate
  • Services are limited to two hours
  • No singing is allowed
  • Masks must be worn at all times
  • Social distancing must be adhered to
  • And surfaces must be disinfected between services

