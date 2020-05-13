Wed. May 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Worrying Silence Around Tanzania’s COVID-19 Stats

11 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The US embassy in Tanzania has warned that there is a risk of “exponential growth” of Covid-19 cases in the country, at a time when the government is not releasing data on new cases. It added that hospitals in the main city, Dar es Salaam, were “overwhelmed” and that the chance of contracting the virus was “extremely high”. The embassy did not, however, give any evidence to back up its claims. Tanzania’s president has accused health officials of exaggerating the crisis. John Magufuli has repeatedly urged people to attend services in churches and mosques, saying that prayers “can vanquish” the virus. However, recent videos of night burials shared on social media have caused some to call into question the government’s approach. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also expressed concern about the government’s strategy.

SOURCE: BBC

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19 Disrupts the Masaai Way of Life

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Strict Measures to Combat ‘Disinfodemic’

9 mins ago
1 min read

Midwives Share Frontline Stories in Africa

15 mins ago
1 min read

Maseru Records its Index Case of Coronavirus

17 mins ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Inspires the Latest Hair Trend in Kenya

2 days ago
1 min read

Many Nigerians are Seeing their Dream of Owning a Home Disappear

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19 Disrupts the Masaai Way of Life

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Strict Measures to Combat ‘Disinfodemic’

9 mins ago
1 min read

Worrying Silence Around Tanzania’s COVID-19 Stats

11 mins ago
1 min read

Midwives Share Frontline Stories in Africa

15 mins ago