World’s Preparedness For Health Emergencies A Key Topic At G20 – Pandor

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says high on the G20 Summit’s agenda is how the international community can improve on preparing for another COVID-like disaster.

Pandor and President Cyril Ramaphosa have touched down in New Delhi, India where they will be representing South Africa at the two-day summit.

G20 is a group of 19 countries and the European Union. It’s an intergovernmental forum seeking to address issues related to the global economy, climate change and sustainable development among others.

Pandor said the coronavirus pandemic exposed the shortfalls in the international community.

“As the international community so that we are ready should such a pandemic recur. So, the health and preparedness for health emergencies is a key topical issue. It will be discussed here, it will also be discussed at the UN General Assembly.”

This year, the African Union (AU) will officially be inducted as a member of the G20.

Pandor said this was a key step in the continued development of the continent as a major player in global politics.

“I think it offers a real opportunity for the African Union to ensure that it is able to table our agenda, Agenda 2063, on the global stage.”