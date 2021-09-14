World’s First Hotel With Deaf Employees Celebrates Signtember

Signtember at Park Inn® by Radisson in Newlands is a big month for the Radisson Group. The commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident in every facet of the business. From the kitchen and accounts to maintenance and security – the hotel boasts a 23% deaf staff complement. With many hotels in the industry commonly employing deaf staff in the back of house – Park Inn® by Radisson in Newlands offers a great opportunity to deaf colleagues to break any handicap barriers and grow within their roles.

Sign language is not only about using your hands, but also an expressive communication style utilizing your face and body language. The hotel has put special measures in place to develop and train employees in line with their various skill sets.

Yolanda James from Zeekoevlei started at Park Inn® by Radisson in 2017 as a General Cashier and fast forward three years now holds a financial management role as the Accounts Payable Clerk responsible for month-end journals, accruals, foreign evaluation, forex processing, recons and statements. “The role requires hard and soft kills as one not only needs accounting knowledge but being self-motivated and a team player is equally important,” adds James.

South Africa has more than 4-million deaf and hard of hearing people, with already challenging employment opportunities, the hotel aims to set the bar as a beacon of hope, driver of change, equality and growth.

“Aptly celebrated in Heritage Month, Signtember celebrates the perseverance of the deaf staff members who started off with no hotel industry experience but has been upskilled to grow into their various roles within the hotel,” concludes Angus Spurr, General Manager at Park Inn® by Radisson.

