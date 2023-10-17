World’s Best Chef Lists Krone For His Gucci Osteria

Often heralded as the master of Italian gastronomy, Massimo Bottura is the restaurateur and chef behind multiple Michelin-starred restaurants across the globe, including the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura collection. Recently, this iconic chef added two new names to the Gucci Osteria wine list: Krone Amphora Blanc de Blancs and Krone Rosé Cuvée Brut.

Across four locations – Florence, Beverly Hills, Seoul and Tokyo – Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura has some serious culinary and fashion clout thanks to its two namesakes. Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Bottura were childhood friends whose twin passions for food and fashion combine in the concept.

Bottura’s first restaurant, Osteria Francescana, which opened in the historic centre of Modena, Italy, in 1995, is considered ‘the best of the best’, holding three Michelin stars and twice having ranked first on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, in 2016 and 2018. Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura is just as highly regarded, with its Florence, Beverly Hills and Tokyo outlets each awarded one Michelin star.

It comes as no surprise that Krone has been selected to feature on the menu of the Florence venue. One of South Africa’s premium Cap Classique brands, Krone’s spectacular vintage-only Cap Classiques capture the character of each harvest, celebrating the distinct time and place in every bubble.

Abigail Rands, Krone’s marketing director, is raising a toast to this tremendous feat: ‘Having not one but two of our vintages on the menu of such a world-renowned establishment is cause for celebration. We’re beyond thrilled that such an influential global tastemaker has recognised what we’re trying to do here at Krone, which is to create Cap Classiques of distinction,’ she says.

Krone Amphora Blanc de Blancs 2020 is a pure expression of chardonnay. Fermented in amphora – long, narrow clay containers – this vintage was produced in small batches and made in a natural style, with no added enzymes or sulphur. The result is a remarkable unmasked Blanc de Blanc showcasing the grape’s full flavour spectrum, with notes of citrus, lemongrass, white pear, green apples and smoked almonds.

For Krone Rosé Cuvée Brut 2021, pinot noir and chardonnay grapes were handpicked in the cool of the night, gently pressed, and bottle fermented in the winery’s underground cellar in Tulbagh in the western Cape. This vintage-only Rosé Cuvée Brut has a pure and structural acidity that marks the diurnal temperature swings of the Tulbagh region. Waves of strawberry and cranberry freshness weave through the palate, while zest of blood orange and mandarin peel radiate toward the edges.

Krone’s inclusion on the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura wine list is a match made in heaven, reflecting the commitment of both brands to the finest quality and innovation. To represent South Africa at the highest level of the global culinary industry is a triumph for both the Krone brand and the country’s wine industry as a whole. Has the big international moment for South African Cap Classique arrived? Undoubtedly so!

For more information about Krone visit https://www.kronecapclassique.co.za/.