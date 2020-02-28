WorldRemit Launches the Inaugural Top Ten List of Most Influential Migrant Africans

In celebration of Black History Month, WorldRemit, a leading fintech company and provider of international money transfer services, has launched the inaugural Top Ten Most Influential Africans in the Diaspora list. WorldRemit launched this list to honor and recognize the contributions Africans have made in America WorldRemit spent the month of February exploring the incredible contributions Africans have made to America. This has culminated in a top ten list that honors and acknowledges the contributions of Africans living and working in the diaspora. Many of the honorees originate from several countries across the continent and have achieved groundbreaking success in a vast spectrum of professions including the arts, medicine, fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy. In addition, many of the honorees have partnered with and/or been supported by top global leaders and institutions including the United Nations, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, the Oscars, Unicef, the World Economic Forum, the Smithsonian museum and many more.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM