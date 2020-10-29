World Vegan Day: Vegan Friendly Options Loaded With Flavour At Constantia Glen

Share with your network!

Constantia Glen welcomes vegans this summer with dedicated hearty options bursting with freshness and flavour at the tasting room.

Try the flavoursome mushroom burger, served on a ciabatta roll with chips and onion rings and toast your meal with Constantia Glen’s vegan-friendly wines. There is a wide selection of tasting options to find your ideal summer favourite. All wines are available by the bottle and can be purchased by the glass from R60.

A popular favourite is Constantia Glen’s famous vegan Flammkuchen topped with vegan basil pesto, grilled peppers, mushrooms, artichokes, olives and capers with a drizzle of truffle oil. For a more substantial meal, tuck into a crisp summer salad with your Flammkuchen.

Flammkuchen is an ultra-thin, crispy base layered with a variety of toppings. The vegan Flammkuchen is available at R170 and is best enjoyed with a bottle of Constantia Glen Sauvignon Blanc.

Framed by majestic mountain views, the tranquil Constantia Glen setting is the ideal backdrop for a sensory summer indulgence, whether you are looking for a taste enhancer, laid back lunch or to watch the sun set over outstretched vineyards.

The Constantia Glen tasting room is open from Mondays to Thursdays between 10h00 and 17h00, Fridays and Sundays 10h00 until 18h00 and Saturdays 10h00 until 20h00. Book via http://www.constantiaglen.com to avoid disappointment.

