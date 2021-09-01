World Travel Awards – Call To “Bring It Home” For Table Mountain

Share with your network!

Table Mountain has once again been nominated as Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the 2021 World Travel Awards. In addition, they are also aiming for the title of World’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

To achieve this feat, Table Mountain would need to garner more votes than any of the other nominated attractions from ten regions across the globe. Table Mountain Cableway Company has thrown their weight behind this campaign and is calling on all South Africans, particularly those in the travel and tourism industry, to help us “Bring it Home”.

The votes of verified travel industry members count twice as much those from the public and may be a deciding factor in securing this award. In this regard, “we urge the travel industry to participate”, says Wahida Parker, MD of the Table Mountain Cableway Company.

Together, we can claim the title of the “World’s Best Tourist Attraction” and put Table Mountain back on the global stage.

Voting closes at midnight on 1 September 2021. To vote for Table Mountain, visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.

How can you cast your vote?

· Register for an account to cast your vote at www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.

· A verification email will be sent to your email account, and you will need to click the verification link to verify your email address before you can login to cast your vote.

· Remember, nominees are listed alphabetically within each award section.

· Scroll down to the category for Africa’s leading tourist attraction to cast your vote for Table Mountain.

