iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

World Leaders Condemn Pro-Trump Riot At US Capitol

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021.

45 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

International leaders expressed shock and condemned the unprecedented scenes on Capitol Hill as a pro-Trump riot breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. 

“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter. 

European Union officials indicated their support for Biden on Wednesday, as pro-Trump extremists forced Capitol Hill into lockdown, interrupting the certification of Biden’s presidential victory. 

“I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power is at the core. @JoeBiden won the election,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, wrote on Twitter. 

“The outcome of this democratic election must be respected,” NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter. 

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry released a statement Wednesday urging its citizens in the United States to avoid crowded places and confrontations. 

“We invite all parties in the USA to temperance and common sense. We believe that the USA will overcome this domestic political crisis in maturity,” it wrote in a statement. 

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Wednesday’s riots “a grave attack against democracy.” 

The Organization of American States also condemned the mobs. 

“The exercise of force and vandalism against the institutions constitutes a serious attack against democratic functioning,” the OAS General Secretariat on Incidents wrote in a statement Wednesday, urging a return to “much-needed rationality.” 

VOA News

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

EU Unanimously Endorses Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK

1 week ago
2 min read

Kidnapped Nigerian Boys To Be Reunited With Their Families

3 weeks ago
3 min read

Biden Declared President Elect After Electoral College Vote

3 weeks ago
2 min read

Parents Pray for Hundreds of Students Kidnapped in Nigeria’s Katsina

3 weeks ago
2 min read

Ghanaian Voters Re-Elect President Nana Akufo-Addo

4 weeks ago
3 min read

Britain Makes Final Preparations For First Round Of COVID-19 Vaccinations

1 month ago
2 min read

Brexit Crunch Time As EU And UK Still Divided Over Trade Deal

1 month ago
3 min read

Ethiopian Army Takes Control Of Tigray Capital

1 month ago
3 min read

US Agency Ascertains Biden As Winner, Lets Transition Begin

1 month ago
4 min read

Moderna: Trial Shows Coronavirus Vaccine More Than 94% Effective

2 months ago
3 min read

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective In Trials

2 months ago
6 min read

Biden Moves Quickly On US Government Transition

2 months ago

You may have missed

3 min read

COVID-19 Protocols Cause Life Threatening Delays At Lebombo Border

25 seconds ago
3 min read

SAB Supports Measured Alcohol Restrictions, But Will Approach The Courts

6 mins ago
3 min read

Youth Unemployment Impacts Young People With Disabilities Too

18 mins ago
6 min read

Purchase With A Purpose: The Rise Of Conscious Consumers

38 mins ago