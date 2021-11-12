A Pan African, history-making gathering on Kindness from Africa to the world

Ahead of the World Kindness Day Africa Commemoration this Saturday, notable musicians Seun Kuti, Didier Awadi, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Xixel, and Gasmillah join the growing list of Pan-African artists who will lend their support and celebrate World Kindness Day Africa for the first time in history.

Hosted by Yvonne Chaka Chaka, the Princess of Africa, the online gathering on Saturday, 13 November 2021 at 4pm CAT will feature appearances from a number of well-known South African artists including Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Pops Mohammed, members of Amajika Arts, and other artists who collaborated from all over Africa to create the Kindness Contagion song and music video last year during full COVID -19 lockdown.

In addition to contributions from the artists listed, the event will include presentations around kindness from some of the organisations who have taken the Organisational Kindness Pledge and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a musical performance of the Kindness Contagion song from Los Angeles, a panel on the role of African wildlife and animals in kindness, announcements of kindness projects for 2022, and an address on the importance of kindness by Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

The event which will be hosted on Zoom and also be live-streamed on Facebook will provide space for a robust discussion of the way forward to start to answer the question: “What can we do to spread a contagion of kindness from Africa to itself and around the world?”

Reuben Phasha, the Heritage, Education and Tourism Manager at Johannesburg’s social justice organisation Constitution Hill shared, ‘’Kindness is synonymous with the South African term “Ubuntu”. Ubuntu signifies emphatically that ‘the life of another person is at least as valuable as one’s own’ and it is from this very principle of Ubuntu that Constitution Hill pledges to promote kindness.”

In preparation for the event, over twenty African organisations have taken the organisational Kindness Pledge, including Constitution Hill, TUMSA, Newmont Mining, the Public Speakers Association of Southern Africa, Business Engage Africa, Coface South Africa, Growthspire, Wildlife Direct, Animation SA, Music in Africa, Champion South Africa, Neptun Boots, the Princess of Africa Foundation, Amajika Arts, Africa Unite, SITE Africa, Menther, and others. Several other large organisations will soon be adding their support.

Organisations wishing to take the pledge can email info@kindnesscontagion.africa. Individuals wishing to take the Individual Kindness Pledge and to attend can do so at www.kindnesscontagion.africa.

We call upon all Africans across the continent, and the rest of the world to share and amplify the value of kindness to each other and spread kindness across the globe – no matter where you are.

Register for the event and take the individual Kindness Pledge at www.kindnesscontagion.africa

#SpreadKindnessAfrica

Share with your network!