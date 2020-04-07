Apr 7, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

World Health Organisation Warns Against Easing Coronavirus Measures Too Early

Apr 7, 2020 1 min read
World Health Organisation Warns Against Easing Coronavirus Measures Too Early

Share with your network!

The World Health Organisation has no blanket recommendation for countries and regions for easing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but urged them not to lift them too early, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again,” said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier in a virtual briefing.

“It’s similar to being sick yourself if you get out of bed too early and get running too early you risk falling back and having complications,” he added.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

China Sees Rise In Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases

Apr 6, 2020
1 min read

Zimbabwe Bans Sale Of Alcohol At Supermarkets, Liquor Stores

Apr 3, 2020
3 min read

COVID-19 Outbreak Could Trigger Biggest Fall In Carbon Emissions Since WWII

Apr 3, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

World Health Organisation Warns Against Easing Coronavirus Measures Too Early

Apr 7, 2020
1 min read

East London Correctional Services To Start Testing After Official Tests Positive For COVID-19

Apr 7, 2020
2 min read

CT Metro Police Arrest 95, Confiscate R500K Worth Of Alcohol

Apr 7, 2020
1 min read

Ramaphosa Summons Ndabeni-Abrahams After Controversial Lunch Photo Appears On Social Media

Apr 7, 2020