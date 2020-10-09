World Food Programme Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Share with your network!

The WFP, a United Nations entity, was created in 1961 and today provides food to over 100 million people a year. The organization tweeted its “deepest thanks” for the honor, adding: “This is a powerful reminder to the world that peace and #ZeroHunger go hand-in-hand.” It praised its staff who it said “put their lives on the line every day.” Executive director David Beasley reacted with joy to the news of his organization’s Nobel win. “This is unbelievable. Talk about the most exciting point in time in your life,” he told staff, from Niamey, Niger. “I can’t believe it!” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director of the World Health Organization which itself was tipped as a frontrunner for the award, praised the decision on Twitter. “Huge admiration and respect for the life-saving work you do for people in need everywhere,” he wrote. Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, a WFP ambassador, said she was “proud” of her role and wrote that the organization “is mainly a web of wonderful people from all around the world, doing their best to fight hunger.” The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the need for international solidarity and multilateral cooperation was more conspicuous than ever. It said it wanted to turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger.

