World Economic Forum Future Of Jobs Report 2023

23 mins ago 1 min read

Nearly a quarter of global jobs will change in the next five years as macroeconomic trends and technological advancements continue to disrupt labour markets. That’s the finding of the Future of Jobs Report 2023, to be released Monday 1 May at 00.01 CET. Kindly find the news release attached.

Global findings:

  • 69 million new jobs will be created and 83 million eliminated by 2027
  • Green transition and localization of supply chains will lead job growth 
  • Adoption of technology and increased digital access will cause significant labour market change, with a net positive in jobs gained
  • Fastest-growing jobs are AI and Machine Learning Specialists, Sustainability Specialists, Business Intelligence Analysts and Information Security Specialists
  • 44% of an individual worker’s skills will need to be updated, with the highest priority on analytical and creative thinking

Key findings for South Africa:

  • 20% job churn, compared to 23% global average
  • 70% of companies think broader application of ESG standards will drive job growth, followed by investments in the green transition (41%) and broadening digital access (39%)
  • Top roles for industry transformation are business development professionals and dara analysts and scientists

Please let us know if you would be interested in interviewing a Forum expert on these findings.

Follow a media briefing on the Future of Jobs Report 2023 on 2 May, 14.00 CET here.

