iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

World Bank Approves Funding For R9bn Plan To Repurpose Komati Power Station

Twitter
12 hours ago 1 min read

The World Bank Group has approved a loan request for US$497 million for a project to decommission and repurpose the Komati coal-fired power plant to instead use renewable energy and batteries.

The plant, which has been operating since 1961, had its final generating unit taken offline at midday on Monday, state-owned power utility Eskom said.

The loan has now been approved by the group’s board, a key step towards converting the plant into a renewable generation site, also adding to the country’s ailing power grid.

Eskom says the new Komati power station will include the provision of 150MW of solar, 70MW of wind and 150MW of storage batteries.

It was also hoped that the project would serve as a global reference on how to transition fossil-fuel assets.

The World Bank Group says this project will also create opportunities for the affected workers and communities with an emphasis on training.

World Bank Group president David Malpass says reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a difficult challenge worldwide, and particularly in South Africa, given the high carbon intensity of the energy sector.

But he says the decommissioning of the Komati coal-fired plant will result in reduced carbon emissions and improvement of ambient air quality in the vicinity of the plant.

Gauteng and Mpumalanga have seen frequent bad odours emanating from industries and power plants.

The power sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gases in South Africa, accounting for 41% of its CO2 emissions.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Former Pakistan PM Khan Survives ‘Assassination Attempt’

13 hours ago
1 min read

No talks of compensation for victims Of Jagersfontein Dam Wall Collapse

13 hours ago
1 min read

Municipalities, Govt Departments Owe Eskom Over R50bn – Ramaphosa

13 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Highway Patrol Unit launched

13 hours ago
1 min read

No Immediate Measures To Address Power Cuts At Schools – Ramaphosa

13 hours ago
3 min read

US Calls For Iran To Be Removed From UN Women’s Rights Commission

2 days ago
3 min read

Ethiopia Peace Deal Hailed As First Step To End Africa’s Deadliest Conflict

2 days ago
1 min read

Nationwide Public Sector Strike Looms

2 days ago
1 min read

Very Slim Chance Of Getting E-tolls Refund – OUTA

2 days ago
1 min read

‘Ekurhuleni Serial Rapist’ Details Crimes

2 days ago
1 min read

Death Toll Of Alleged Illegal Miners In Krugersdorp Rises To 21

2 days ago
4 min read

Modi To Visit India’s Bridge Collapse Site As Families Mourn

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

World Bank Approves Funding For R9bn Plan To Repurpose Komati Power Station

12 hours ago
4 min read

SMEgo Powers Up SMEs During Load Shedding 

13 hours ago
4 min read

Former Pakistan PM Khan Survives ‘Assassination Attempt’

13 hours ago
1 min read

No talks of compensation for victims Of Jagersfontein Dam Wall Collapse

13 hours ago

Share