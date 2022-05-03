Workers’ Trust In Unions, Government Has Weakened – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the May Day incident in which he was booed off stage by angry NUM and AMCU mineworkers.
In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa has admitted the country’s workforce is fed up and has lost confidence in unions, political leadership and public institutions.
Ramaphosa says all stakeholders involved have heard the workers’ frustrations and are working towards improving their conditions.
The president is also calling on labour, business and government to help make this possible.
