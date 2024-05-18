Woods, Rahm Miss PGA Championship Cut

LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm and 15-times major champion Tiger Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky following the conclusion of the second round on Saturday.

The second round spilled over after darkness forced a suspension of play on Friday and Rahm and Woods found themselves on the wrong side of a one-under cut that marked the first under-par cut in PGA Championship history.

Entering this week, former Masters champion Rahm had the longest active streak of cuts made at the majors, with 18 in a row, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The longest active streak now belongs to Hideki Matsuyama, who has made the cut in each of his last 16 consecutive major championship starts, including this week.

Spaniard Rahm missed out after going even-par through the opening two rounds while Woods finished well back after a six-over-par 77 left him at seven over.

Among others missing the cut were Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Michael Block, the club professional who stole the show at last year’s PGA Championship by finishing in a share of 15th place.

