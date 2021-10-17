iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

3 mins ago 1 min read

As part of its virtual summit on Women Leading Corporate Africa, Africa.com took a poll among its over 1,000 senior c-suite executive registrants.

The poll asked two key questions about women in corporate Africa.  The first question was, “Compared to the rest of the world, climbing the corporate ladder for women in Africa is a) the same, b) harder, or c) easier.  84% indicated that it is harder. 

The second question was, “For black women climbing the ladder in Corporate Africa (including global corporate operating in Africa), which is a bigger barrier to success: a) being a woman or b) being black.  76% responded that being a woman is harder.

These issues were discussed by Harvard Business School professor, Tony Mayo, who shared the findings from his research about black women executives.  In addition, a panel of four women from the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs discussed their experiences as black women executives in Africa.  

Africa.com managing director Laura Joseph said, “The richness of the conversation on this topic came from Harvard’s rigorous research on this topic, the live poll showed the views of the large audience, and the honesty and vulnerability of the women executives on the panel who spoke candidly.”

To view the on-demand video of the discussions, click here.

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

NICD Reports 619 New Covid-19 Cases

10 hours ago
Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa
5 min read

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

1 day ago
2 min read

LSWV Demands Release Of Its Members

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 733 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

Police Will Find Those Responsible For Gqeberha Violence – Cele

2 days ago
2 min read

At Least 56 People Arrested After Ministers Held Hostage – NATJoints

2 days ago
3 min read

5 Ways To Write An Engaging Value Proposition For Your Website

2 days ago
1 min read

12 To 17 Age Group To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines From 20 October – Phaahla

2 days ago
2 min read

As SA Offices Gear Up For Hybrid Work, How To Strategically Advance Your Career

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 947 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

More Than 500,000 Citizens Benefited From Phase 1 Of PES – Gungubele

3 days ago
1 min read

Soweto Residents Plead For Electricity

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Six Things To Do If You’re Travelling On Your Own

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

5 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Africa’s Best Beauty Secrets

6 mins ago