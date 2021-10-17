Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

As part of its virtual summit on Women Leading Corporate Africa, Africa.com took a poll among its over 1,000 senior c-suite executive registrants.
The poll asked two key questions about women in corporate Africa. The first question was, “Compared to the rest of the world, climbing the corporate ladder for women in Africa is a) the same, b) harder, or c) easier. 84% indicated that it is harder.
The second question was, “For black women climbing the ladder in Corporate Africa (including global corporate operating in Africa), which is a bigger barrier to success: a) being a woman or b) being black. 76% responded that being a woman is harder.
These issues were discussed by Harvard Business School professor, Tony Mayo, who shared the findings from his research about black women executives. In addition, a panel of four women from the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs discussed their experiences as black women executives in Africa.
Africa.com managing director Laura Joseph said, “The richness of the conversation on this topic came from Harvard’s rigorous research on this topic, the live poll showed the views of the large audience, and the honesty and vulnerability of the women executives on the panel who spoke candidly.”
To view the on-demand video of the discussions, click here.
More Stories
NICD Reports 619 New Covid-19 Cases
Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research
LSWV Demands Release Of Its Members
NICD Reports 733 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Police Will Find Those Responsible For Gqeberha Violence – Cele
At Least 56 People Arrested After Ministers Held Hostage – NATJoints
5 Ways To Write An Engaging Value Proposition For Your Website
12 To 17 Age Group To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines From 20 October – Phaahla
As SA Offices Gear Up For Hybrid Work, How To Strategically Advance Your Career
NICD Reports 947 New COVID-19 Cases
More Than 500,000 Citizens Benefited From Phase 1 Of PES – Gungubele
Soweto Residents Plead For Electricity