Women Should Not be Left Behind in the AfCFTA

Despite the fact that women run most small and medium scale businesses in Africa, they have a $42 billion gap in funding versus men. Female owned businesses tend to be underfunded, but over mentored with the ring-fencing of certain small pools of funding to them, ironically sometimes putting them at a disadvantage. Since trading officially started in January last year, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has notched some milestones on the march to meaningful commercial activity. There is now a rules of origin manual (pdf) detailing criteria for exempting goods from excise duty, as well as an electronic tariff portal. A guided trade initiative was started in July as a pilot trade scheme involving Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Egypt. PAPSS, Africa’s central payments switch for settling transactions in local currencies, is operational.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Stories
A Focus on Some of Africa’s Oldest Hotels
Ghana is One of the Countries that has lost Forest Cover at a High Rate
All Clear for Ride Hailing Firms in Tanzania
What M-Pesa is doing in East Africa, Touch and Pay is attempting in West Africa
African Migrants Fight Uber in France
Africa and the SDGs
Africans Deal with Plastics and their Impact
Zimbabwe is Working with Agencies to Provide Food Aid
Ruto Sworn In as Kenya’s 5th President
Voice-operated Smartphones Cater for Overlooked Market in sub-Saharan Africa
Britain Commits to Egyptian Startups
DRC Seeks to Diversify