iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Women Should Not be Left Behind in the AfCFTA

6 hours ago 1 min read

Despite the fact that women run most small and medium scale businesses in Africa, they have a $42 billion gap in funding versus men. Female owned businesses tend to be underfunded, but over mentored with the ring-fencing of certain small pools of funding to them, ironically sometimes putting them at a disadvantage. Since trading officially started in January last year, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has notched some milestones on the march to meaningful commercial activity. There is now a rules of origin manual (pdf) detailing criteria for exempting goods from excise duty, as well as an electronic tariff portal. A guided trade initiative was started in July as a pilot trade scheme involving Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Egypt. PAPSS, Africa’s central payments switch for settling transactions in local currencies, is operational.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Focus on Some of Africa’s Oldest Hotels

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana is One of the Countries that has lost Forest Cover at a High Rate

6 hours ago
1 min read

All Clear for Ride Hailing Firms in Tanzania

6 hours ago
1 min read

What M-Pesa is doing in East Africa, Touch and Pay is attempting in West Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

African Migrants Fight Uber in France

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa and the SDGs

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africans Deal with Plastics and their Impact

6 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe is Working with Agencies to Provide Food Aid

6 hours ago
2 min read

Ruto Sworn In as Kenya’s 5th President

6 hours ago
1 min read

Voice-operated Smartphones Cater for Overlooked Market in sub-Saharan Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Britain Commits to Egyptian Startups

2 days ago
1 min read

DRC Seeks to Diversify

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Local Communities Play Their Part To Achieve A World Without Waste

4 mins ago
2 min read

South Africa Announces 4 Day Week Pilot

5 hours ago
3 min read

SARB Set To Hike Repo Rate

5 hours ago
1 min read

End Of The COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Is In Sight’ – WHO

5 hours ago

Share