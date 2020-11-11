iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Women in the DRC are On a Winning Streak

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

In the Republic of Congo, women are using sports betting to cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the case of Geordine Bikindou based in Pointe-Noire, the commercial city of this Central African nation. Having gone bankrupt in trading bananas, Geordine took up betting. Thanks to a friend’s advice and it’s going well. The single mother of one, Geordine, an unemployed pharmacy graduate, has an ambition to operate her own pharmacy. Charlène Matongo, another bettor has also succeeded to relaunch the business, having bet one day for just 0.92 cents. Today, her situation is better than before. ”This game helps me a lot in these times of pandemic. In spite of the difficult situation, I had taken the risk of betting 0.92 cents and I had won 230 euros. This money enabled me to advance my work and to make some provisions”, Charlene said. But in Congolese society where sports betting is dominated by men, women here have to deal with preconceived ideas, and to some extent ridicule. According to a recent survey, women currently make up 15% of registered bettors in Congo.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Form of Activism to Highlight the Struggles of Malian Women and Girls

13 hours ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Businessman Looks to Invest in Zimbabwe’s Platinum Mines

13 hours ago
1 min read

Motorcycles Penetrate the African Market

13 hours ago
1 min read

Understanding the Fire Cycle on Kilimanjaro

13 hours ago
1 min read

Maputo Asked to Intervene in Deadly Raids

13 hours ago
1 min read

One of the Worst Overfishing Crises in West Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Situation in Ethiopia Has Given Rise to Fake News

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Poised to Reshape Rapid Testing for the Coronavirus

13 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Stand Up Scene Grows

2 days ago
1 min read

Rwandan Startup Makes Being a Woman Easier

2 days ago
1 min read

How Africa’s Learners Managed Schooling during Lockdowns

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tributes Pour In For Kimi Makwetu

1 hour ago
1 min read

Alcohol Sales Return To Normal Trading Hours

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Warns Of Second Wave

2 hours ago
1 min read

2 140 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 hours ago