Women in Sierra Leone Turn Rice Farming into Wealth

1 day ago 1 min read

Agriculture accounts for almost half of Sierra Leone’s Gross Domestic Product. Sixty percent of the population work in the agriculture sector and majority of them are women. Subsistence farming is a key industry, but a group of women in the country’s Southern region have managed to turn theirs into a highly profitable business. BBC Africa reporter Azeezat Olaoluwa has spoken to Mamie Achion who is leading a group of women who have managed to turn their farming into a highly profitable business.

SOURCE: BBC

