iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Women in Nigeria Lead the Charge in Plastic Waste Innovation

4 hours ago 1 min read

Nigeria is putting women and people from disadvantaged communities front and centre in the fight against plastic pollution choking its cities, waterways and rural communities. This is a seismic shift from the way the plastics crisis has been approached until now. Earlier this year, a group of researchers in Nigeria, commissioned by the Government through the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), conducted a national gender, equity and inclusion analysis of plastic pollution in Nigeria. The researchers concluded that supporting women and disproportionately affected communities to lead as market actors will strengthen efforts to realise a circular economy for plastics, considering the essential role they already play in the value chain.

WEFORUM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Establishing Manufacturing Nodes across the Continent and Leveraging on the AfCFTA

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Agritech Innovators Bringing Transformative Change to the Continent’s Green Economy

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisia’s President is Looking for Ways to Avoid a Bailout Package Worth nearly $2bn

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Decision that Brought Lagos to a Standstill

4 hours ago
1 min read

The European Union Engages African Nations to Secure the Supply of Vital Battery Minerals

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Unintended Consequence of Lusaka’s Decision to Allow Partial Withdrawal of Pensions 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Economy and its IMF Engagements

4 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Ababa is Likely to Require a more Comprehensive Package of Debt Restructuring 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Central Bank Parks Digital Currency Talk  

4 hours ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Most-celebrated Authors and Playwrights has Died Aged 81

2 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Airliner Accused of Discrimination

2 days ago
1 min read

What To Do about Khartoum?

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Messi To Leave PSG At End Of Season After Two Years At The Club

38 seconds ago
3 min read

Man City Edge Closer To Treble After FA Cup Final Win Over Manchester United

4 mins ago
3 min read

BAC Accreditation & Why It Matters

4 hours ago
1 min read

Establishing Manufacturing Nodes across the Continent and Leveraging on the AfCFTA

4 hours ago

Share