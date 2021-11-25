Women in Ghana’s Football Fraternity Ignored

A lab technician by trade and a football referee by passion: Audrey Atampugbire has always loved being out on the pitch. Female referees remain an uncommon sight in Ghana, but Audrey is working hard to dispel the idea that football is a domain of men — and other girls are already following in her footsteps.
SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE
