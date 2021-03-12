Women in Africa Still Face Challenges Working for Online Platforms

The gig economy in Africa has grown significantly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, serving as a stopgap for consumers when businesses shut down during lockdowns, and offering employment for those shut out from formal and even informal opportunities. But women are being prevented from taking full advantage of these opportunities, because of the ways in which long-standing gender disparities are manifesting themselves in digital platforms. A new project by Caribou Digital bears this out. Through interviews and participatory videos, the digital economy research and advisory firm collected the experiences of people who earn their living on digital platforms to understand how the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped their experience. The project forms part of their ongoing research, supported by the Mastercard Foundation, into “platform livelihood.”
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Stories
Inspiring Female Pioneers Shaping the Future of Space Exploration across Africa and Beyond
Teething Problems with Crypto Currencies Cause SA to Discontinue
New Guide for Africa’s Energy Sector Post Pandemic
DRC Commodity Gets Boost as Cars Go Green
Global Finance Names the AfDB as the Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the World
Water and Sanitation is the Main Area that will Boom in Africa in the Short-term Future
Course Reflection – AfricaLive!
Africa’s Economic Forecast According to AfDB
African Startup Breaks the Billion Mark
A Patch of Land in Benin Becomes a Canvas for Unity
Kenya’s Savannah Fund has Good News for African Startups
Nigeria’s Biggest Insurers Merge