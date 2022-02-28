Women Heads Of State Initiative Launches In Africa

Africa.com announces an exciting new cross-media initiative that recognizes current and former women Presidents and Prime Ministers. The corresponding research identified not just high-profile personalities but the women who have served as president or prime minister of an African country for a minimum of three months.

A key dimension of the Women Heads of State Initiative is to build the capacity of emerging female leaders. To this end, Africa.com in partnership with Coca-Cola Africa is developing a free online training workshop to inspire African women and girls to pursue a career in civil service while promoting meaningful measures to address gender equality.

“We are proud to partner with Africa.com on this initiative. It addresses one component of our JAMII sustainability platform to empower women and girls through access to skills training,” said Patricia Obozuwa, Vice President for Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability.

Africa.com Chair Teresa Clarke added, “This work is a complement to our groundbreaking work in the private sector, Women Leading Corporate Africa, in which we offer free online training workshops to help women and girls who are interested in climbing the corporate ladder.”

The initiative will launch on March 23, 2022, at the Africa.com virtual summit, Women Heads of State Initiative – Top 6 Opportunities for Africa’s Advancement. The free online event will focus on Africa’s advancement agenda through a gender lens. A dynamic video presentation will reveal the 22 women who have served an African country as president or prime minister. Special guests include four women who have served (or are serving) as head of state in Africa – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Prime Minister of Namibia, Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania, and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of Mauritius.

For more information, and free registration, visit: WomenHeadsOfState.africa.com

Africa.com is a women-led, modern digital media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Whether it’s curated news in the daily Top10, research initiatives, podcasts, or virtual events, Africa.com is committed to delivering vibrant, premium content. Africa.com operates from South Africa and the United States with a presence in Accra, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos, and Nairobi.

JAMII is the Africa-focused sustainability platform from Coca-Cola Africa (www.Coca-ColaCompany.com) Operating Unit (“AOU”) and its bottling partners. The signature platform helps to accelerate the on-the-ground impact of its initiatives on water stewardship, economic empowerment of women and youth, and waste management.

