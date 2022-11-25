Women Bullied And Abused At Sea

Gender-based violence- a scourge that knows no boundaries.
It affects all kinds of women.
Those in the maritime industry say they are sick and tired of suffering in silence.
At a two-day GBV seminar in the Mother City, seafarers told their stories of abuse, harassment and bullying.
Other women have detailed their problems aboard mainly international vessels.
The seminar — organised by the Transport Department and the South African Maritime Safety Authority — was attended by business people and government officials.
They promised to address the abuse and harassment experienced by women at sea.
