Woman Waiting For Justice Against DA Councillor

An elderly Cape Town woman is waiting for justice a year after she laid sexual assault charges against a DA ward councilor.

Diana Malloy (73) says she was good friends with the alleged perpetrator for many years and the incident has broken her.

The National Prosecuting Authority says the docket has been referred back to police for further investigations after the court declined to prosecute.

Meanwhile, the DA says it won’t hesitate to act against the alleged perpetrator should further information arise.