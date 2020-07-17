Fri. Jul 17th, 2020

Woman Arrested In Gugulethu For Alleged Kidnap Of 7-month-old Niece

Police car/van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

Police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old woman in connection with the kidnapping of a seven-month-old baby.

The child is believed to be the suspect’s niece and was last seen with her at Cape Town International Airport last Wednesday.

Detectives arrested the woman in Gugulethu in the morning and the child was found unharmed.

“The case was reported to Gugulethu police station yesterday and an investigation led us to the suspect. The circumstances surrounding the matter are now under investigation,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

EWN

