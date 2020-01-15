Woman Arrested For Killing Newborn Baby In Dutywa

A woman has been arrested in Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape, for allegedly killing her newborn baby boy.

She’s believed to have given birth on Tuesday and was apprehended on the same day; the baby was found with injuries to his upper body.

The infant was rushed to a clinic, but he died.

The police’s Jackson Manatha said: “She was pregnant and apparently living with her sister. She was in and out during the night, only to find out in the early hours of Tuesday morning that she had given birth to this baby boy but the child had some upper body injuries.”

EWN