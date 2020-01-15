Wed. Jan 15th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Woman Arrested For Killing Newborn Baby In Dutywa

SAPS

EWN

2 mins ago 1 min read

A woman has been arrested in Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape, for allegedly killing her newborn baby boy.

She’s believed to have given birth on Tuesday and was apprehended on the same day; the baby was found with injuries to his upper body.

The infant was rushed to a clinic, but he died.

The police’s Jackson Manatha said: “She was pregnant and apparently living with her sister. She was in and out during the night, only to find out in the early hours of Tuesday morning that she had given birth to this baby boy but the child had some upper body injuries.”

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Springboks Nominated For Laureus Team Of The Year

24 mins ago
2 min read

South Africa Will Embrace Private Power Generation, Ramaphosa Says

29 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi Believes Sebokeng School Fire An Arson Attack

33 mins ago
1 min read

Necsa Now Without A Board After Remaining Members Resign

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cop Shot, Wounded in Muizenberg

4 hours ago
1 min read

Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg testifies at Zondo Inquiry

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Woman Arrested For Killing Newborn Baby In Dutywa

2 mins ago
2 min read

Jay-Z Sues Mississippi Prison Officials Over Unfair Conditions: NBC News

17 mins ago
3 min read

Springboks Nominated For Laureus Team Of The Year

24 mins ago
2 min read

South Africa Will Embrace Private Power Generation, Ramaphosa Says

29 mins ago