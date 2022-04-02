iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Wolves Sink Villa To Keep European Hopes Alive

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

12 hours ago 2 min read

Wolverhampton Wanderers maintained their hopes of snatching a European spot for next season after an excellent volley from Jonny and an Ashley Young own goal helped them to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wolves moved a point ahead of West Ham United into seventh place, but David Moyes’s side have a game in hand.

“Huge win, I thought we were outstanding from start to finish,” Wolves captain Conor Coady said. “We controlled the ball, used it well when in possession. Defensively, we tried to stop the ball coming through the middle and forced it wide.”

Villa were caught out in the seventh minute when midfielder John McGinn gave the ball away on the halfway line, which resulted in a fast break capped by Jonny with a deft volley into the top corner.

Half an hour later, the hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when wing back Fernando Marcal’s cross bounced off substitute Young and looped past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez into the net.

The visitors dominated possession after the break and pinned Wolves down in their own half for extended periods, but Villa were let down by wayward finishing.

Forward Ollie Watkins wasted a couple of gilt-edged opportunities before winning a penalty when he was bowled over in the box by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Watkins stepped up and calmly converted from the spot in the 86th minute for a consolation goal, but it was too little, too late.

Villa, now winless in their last three league games, remained in ninth place on 36 points and manager Steven Gerrard was not happy with his players.

“Again, I go away frustrated because the boys have only given us a 45-minute performance,” he told reporters. “The boys turn up for a walk in the second half and realise they’re in a derby game. I’m really frustrated with our first-half showing.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Brentford Boss Hails Eriksen Fairytale After Defeat Of Chelsea

5 mins ago
1 min read

Afghanistan Name Ex-Pakistan Players Younis, Gul As Consultants

13 mins ago
2 min read

Winning Streak Keeps Miami Open Champion Swiatek High On Confidence

17 mins ago
2 min read

Osaka Falls Short In Miami But Finds Comfort In Loss

19 mins ago
1 min read

Brentford Shock Chelsea With Eriksen On Target

16 hours ago
1 min read

Man City Reclaim Top Spot With Win At Burnley

16 hours ago
1 min read

Stunning Ward-Prowse Free-Kick Earns Southampton Draw At Leeds

16 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Fan Group Says Majority Do Not Support Ricketts Family’s Bid For Club

17 hours ago
1 min read

Medvedev To Undergo Hernia Operation

17 hours ago
4 min read

U.S. To Face England And Iran, Spain Meet Germany In World Cup Group Stage

1 day ago
2 min read

Tuchel ‘Not Sure’ If He Should Meet With Chelsea Bidders

1 day ago
2 min read

Experience Winning World Cup Can Lift England – Knight

1 day ago

You may have missed

antibody testing
2 min read

SA Reports 1 420 New COVID-19 Cases

3 mins ago
2 min read

Brentford Boss Hails Eriksen Fairytale After Defeat Of Chelsea

5 mins ago
1 min read

Afghanistan Name Ex-Pakistan Players Younis, Gul As Consultants

13 mins ago
2 min read

Winning Streak Keeps Miami Open Champion Swiatek High On Confidence

17 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer