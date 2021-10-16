iAfrica

Wolves Grab Last-Gasp Win At Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers came from two down to win 3-2 at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday with all five goals coming in the second half of a thrilling Midlands derby.

Midfielder Ruben Neves’ 95th-minute free-kick deflected off Matt Targett to give Wolves the win that sent their fans into raptures but silenced most of the 41,961 crowd at Villa Park.

After a tight first half with chances at both ends, the hosts cruised into a 2-0 lead in the second period.

Villa striker Danny Ings scored his first goal since August with a powerful close-range header from John McGinn’s cross in the 48th minute. Twenty minutes later, McGinn saw his low strike deflect off Neves into the net.

But Wolves clawed themselves back with goals from Romain Saiss, who swept in an 80th minute cross, and then from fellow defender Conor Coady, who got the last touch on a goalmouth scramble five minutes later.

With 2-2 looking a fair score, Neves settled the game in stoppage time, leaving Villa shell-shocked.

The win took Wolves to eighth in the Premier League on 12 points, and left Villa 12th on 10 points.

