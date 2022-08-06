Wolves’ Ait-Nouri Scores Own Goal To Hand Leeds Win

An own goal by defender Rayan Ait-Nouri gave Leeds United a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening Premier League game of the season on Saturday at Elland Road.
The winning goal was initially assigned to debuting winger Brenden Aaronson, but closer checks showed it was Wolves’ Ait-Nouri who bundled striker Patrick Bamford’s cross over the line in the 74th minute.
Daniel Podence had given Wolves an early lead with their opening goal of the campaign in the 6th minute when his shot took a bounce and found its way into the net over Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
But Leeds equalised in the 24th minute through Rodrigo Moreno, who received the ball inside the box and tapped it in low inside the near post under the diving goalkeeper Jose Sa.
More Stories
Brilliant Boks bag biggest win over All Blacks in 94 years
Tottenham Crush Southampton For Impressive Opening Win
Bournemouth Grab Win Over Aston Villa On Premier League Return
Magic Mitrovic Nets Twice As Fulham Hold Liverpool To Draw
No Hugs From Klopp As Liverpool Held By Fulham
Moyes Surprised Lingard Picked Forest Over West Ham
Record Breaking McKeon Admits Pool Programme Took ‘Mental Toll’
Liverpool Boss Klopp Backs Salah To Shine After Signing New Contract
Serena Williams Faces Tough Draw In First U.S. Open Tune-Up Event
Own Goal Helps Arsenal Win At Palace In Premier League Opener
Medvedev Confirms Extended No.1 Stay
McLaren Told Ricciardo That Piastri Will Replace Him – Reports