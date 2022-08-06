iAfrica

Wolves’ Ait-Nouri Scores Own Goal To Hand Leeds Win

3 hours ago 1 min read

An own goal by defender Rayan Ait-Nouri gave Leeds United a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening Premier League game of the season on Saturday at Elland Road.

The winning goal was initially assigned to debuting winger Brenden Aaronson, but closer checks showed it was Wolves’ Ait-Nouri who bundled striker Patrick Bamford’s cross over the line in the 74th minute.

Daniel Podence had given Wolves an early lead with their opening goal of the campaign in the 6th minute when his shot took a bounce and found its way into the net over Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

But Leeds equalised in the 24th minute through Rodrigo Moreno, who received the ball inside the box and tapped it in low inside the near post under the diving goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Reuters

