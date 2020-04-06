With SA At Lockdown Halfway Mark, Is Govt Action Paying Off?

An SANDF soldier and a police officer check on a member of the public during the lockdown in Woodstock, Cape Town on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

The South African government has taken bold steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

With a rise in the number of confirmed cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a national 21-day lockdown.

This resulted in the closure of learning institutions and most businesses.

Travel restrictions were also imposed.

We’re almost at the halfway mark of the lockdown.

How have we faired so far?

While it may be early to tell on the health front, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele there’s been a reduction in crime.

“Alcohol is the part of the biggest generators of crime, so South Africans have to look at that and see how they can change their headaches.”

Government has, however, stressed the importance of people staying indoors and adhering to lockdown regulations in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

South Africa has 1,655 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Eleven fatalities have been recorded.

There have been 45 recoveries.

At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with religious leaders on Sunday to ask for advice and prayers to usher the country through the rest of the lockdown period.

