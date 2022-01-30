With over 2500km of Un-spoilt Beaches Mozambique is the Ideal Secluded Beach Destination

As an adventure seeker it offers great experiences such as scuba diving and swimming with sharks in its crystal clear water. The candid and vivid scenery of natural landscape gives a divine and exotic experience to tourists. But the ocean is not its only attraction. Visitors can also visit the Gorongosa National Park, one of the wildest national parks in Africa where one can have a true wilderness experience. Before seeking for the above thrills, I would fill up my tummy. Mozambique is known for its strong Portuguese and Arabic influenced cuisine. Staples like piri-piri chicken, seafood curries and hearty soups often gracing restaurant menus. Enjoying a fresh seafood dish at Maputo’s renowned “Mercado do Peixe” (Fish Market) and a “pasteis de nata” (custard tarts) or “bolo de arroz” (rice flour cake) is the first stop I’ll make. The best time to visit this little piece of paradise is between September and November, when the game viewing is at its best, whale migration can be observed, and the weather is calm and warm.
SOURCE: IOL
