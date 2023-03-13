With Her Films, Apolline Traoré Wants to Highlight Stories That Often Go Ignored 

Burkinabè director, Apolline Traoré, continues to chart new territory with her films, often telling stories of powerful women in difficult circumstances. Having recently earned awards at the Berlin Film Festival and FESPACO, her latest feature, ‘Sira,’ tells the story of a nomadic Fulani woman, who endures the unspeakable, yet manages to overcome it. Sira (played by newcomer Nafissatou Cissé) is a young Fulani bride who is on her way to meet her suitor when a band of terrorists attacks her family’s caravan. Alone and left for dead, Sira refuses to surrender to her fate without putting up a fight and takes a brave stand against Islamist terror.
