With Festive Season Approaching, SAPS Urges Citizens To Be Vigilant At All Times

With the festive season fast approaching, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is urging citizens to be vigilant at all times.

Its Safer Festive Season operational plan has already been launched, with the promise that officers will be out in full force over the holidays.

Crimes including card fraud, the targeting of stokvel and savings clubs and attacks on courier and delivery vehicles usually spike at around this time of year, resulting in calls for caution.

The police’s Andre Traut said SAPS and other law enforcement agencies had also bolstered deployments at tourist destinations.

“Since the launch of the Safer Festive Season programme on the 13 October, SAPS, together with other law enforcement agencies, embarked on targeted operations, vehicle checkpoints, raids, foot patrols, search and seizers, roadblocks and other crime-fighting initiatives in a bid to ensure that all inhabitants and visitors are and feel safe.”