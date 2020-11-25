With Better Logistics, Africa could be a Bigger Exporter of Fresh Produce and other Services

Getting products from manufacturers to market can be a slow and expensive process in Africa. But a new generation of trucking companies believes internet technology can transform supply chains and bring down prices for shoppers. Among the “e-logistics” businesses looking to shake up the transportation of goods is Kenya’s Lori Systems, which uses a cloud-based platform to connect companies wanting to shift cargo with the truck drivers who can move it. Poor infrastructure and logistics can add between 40% and 60% to the cost of goods in Africa, according to a report this month by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Google. A cumbersome supply chain means fruit grown on the continent often spoils before reaching its destination, or it can’t compete on price. Lori Systems has raised “north of $25 million” in funding. Sendy, another Kenyan e-logistics company, raised $20 million in an investment round backed by Toyota (TM) in January, and last year, Nigeria’s Kobo360 raised $20 million from Goldman Sachs (FADXX) and other investors. The IFC report cites e-logistics startups as key in growing Africa’s internet economy, which could be worth $180 billion by 2025, accounting for more than 5% of the continent’s gross domestic product.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Giving Nigerian Women an Outlet for their Hurt
Remote Work Solution for African Firms
Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt
Senegalese Authorities are Still Trying to Explain a Mysterious Skin Disease
Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap
Zambia Becomes the First African Country to Default on its Debts
How Africa’s Girls Fare on the Girl-Friendly Index
Addis Tells Everyone to Stay Out of It
Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV
Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination
The Changing Nature of Education in Africa
South Africa is Living Beyond its Means