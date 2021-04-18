With a New Museum, African Workers Take Control of Their Destiny

A new documentary by Renzo Martens, ‘White Cube’ shines a light on the effects of colonialism in the Democratic Republic of Congo and how an art project is addressing issues of restitution and local empowerment.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A new documentary by Renzo Martens, ‘White Cube’ shines a light on the effects of colonialism in the Democratic Republic of Congo and how an art project is addressing issues of restitution and local empowerment.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
More Stories
How African Fashion Has Conquered Film
Table Talk with Thabisa Mjo
The Making of Xigera Safari Lodge’s Ground-Breaking Collection of African Design
Kenya is Now the Most Attractive Destination for Japanese Firms
The Case for Investing in Artisanal Mining
Promoting Environmentally Sound and More Profitable Methods of Farming in Africa
Why Twitter Chose Ghana as its Base
Abuja Imposes New Rules for Registering a Sim Card
Vodacom Wants to be a Pan African Tech Player
The Brave Firms Aiming to Expand Outside of Africa
Locals are Enjoying their ‘Made in Kenya’ Coffee Brand
Nigeria’s Current Trade Rules Clash with its Ex Finance Minister’s Vision for World Trade