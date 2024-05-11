Wissa Strikes In Stoppage Time As Brentford Win At Bournemouth

Yoane Wissa scored four minutes into added time to secure a 2-1 Premier League win for Brentford at Bournemouth on Saturday after a flurry of late goals.

Brentford remained 16th with 39 points, one behind Everton who beat Sheffield United. Bournemouth, with 48 points, slipped to 11th place after losing their last home game of the season.

“I’m very pleased we took the win in what was a tight game… we scored some brilliant goals, I must say that,” Brentford manager Thomas frank told the BBC.

Brentford thought they had won a penalty in the 74th minute when Ivan Toney went down in the box after contact with Illia Zabarnyi and the referee signalled for a spot-kick, but after consulting the VAR the decision was overturned.

The visitors took the lead 12 minutes later when Wissa controlled keeper Mark Flekken’s long ball and found Bryan Mbeumo who shot home from the edge of the penalty area.

But Dominic Solanke, who found the net twice in the first half but both efforts were disallowed, equalised for the hosts three minutes later, heading Marcos Sensei’s cross past the keeper for his 19th Premier League goal of the season.

The visitors restored their lead when Mbeumo ran up the right flank and crossed to Wissa, who made no mistake as he fired it past the keeper with his right foot from the edge of the six-yard box.

“It was a fantastic response and mentality from the players,” Frank said. “The boys have put in the effort and foundation in the last three matches. We didn’t have the cutting edge against Everton and Fulham but we had it today.”

Brentford will finish their campaign on May 19 against Newcastle United, while Bournemouth will visit Chelsea.

Reuters