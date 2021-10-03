Wissa Grabs Last-Gasp Winner As Brentford Beat West Ham

Yoanne Wissa struck a dramatic 94th-minute winner to give Brentford a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday as the promoted side continued their superb start to life in the Premier League.
The game seemed to be heading for a draw before Wissa scored from eight yards after Lukasz Fabianski had failed to keep out a towering header from Pontus Jansson.
Brentford flew out of the blocks and almost netted twice in the opening exchanges before Bryan Mbeumo made the pressure count in the 20th minute when he slotted home after Fabianski could only parry a low drive from Sergi Canos.
West Ham were sharper in the second half and nearly equalised through former Brentford winger Said Benrahma, whose curling free kick was smartly tipped over by David Raya.
The home side were rewarded in the 80th minute when Jarrod Bowen lashed home a fine half-volley following Aaron Cresswell’s corner.
Brentford moved up to seventh in the table with 12 points. West Ham are a point behind in ninth.
