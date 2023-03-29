The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is pleased to announce the winners of the 21st Annual Spire Awards. The awards are a benchmark for the South African capital markets and recognise excellence and achievement as voted for by the market participants, including the country’s largest institutional investors.

“We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 21st Annual Spire Awards,” said Valdene Reddy. “These awards serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication of market participants particularly during turbulent periods. Members demonstrated resilience despite operating in a challenging climate and continuously delivered world-class service to their clients.”

Held on Thursday, 23 March at The Venue in Melrose Arch, the awards ceremony was attended by traders, analysts, treasurers, executives and other senior financial markets professionals from the largest financial organisations in South Africa.

“The Spire Awards recognise members that are driving innovation, sustainability and growth in our economy, and inspire us all to keep pushing forward in the face of adversity. We congratulate all the winners of this year’s Spire Awards and thank them for their outstanding contributions to the South African capital markets,” concluded Reddy.

This year’s awards were fiercely contested, with a significant number of nominations across 39 categories.

The JSE congratulates all the winners and extends its appreciation to all of the nominees and market participants who partook in the voting process.

The winners of the 21st Annual JSE Spire Awards are as follows:

Best Broker: Agricultural Derivatives Research CJS Securities Best Broker: Commodity Options BVG Commodities Best Commodity Broker: Physical Deliveries Robinson Mulder De Waal Financial Services Best Broker: Commodity Derivatives BVG Commodities Best Market Making Team: Cash Settled Commodity Derivatives Rand Merchant Bank Best Research Team: Africa Absa CIB Best Research Team: Forex Standard Bank Best Research Team: Credit Standard Bank Best Research Team: Economics Absa CIB Best Research Team: Fixed Income Absa CIB Best Agency Broker: Listed Interest Rate Derivatives Peresec Derivatives Best Inter Dealer Broker: Interest Rate Derivatives Tradition Best Market Making Team: Listed Interest Rate Derivatives Rand Merchant Bank Best Sales Team: Interest Rate Derivatives Rand Merchant Bank Best Market Making Team: Interest Rate Derivatives Rand Merchant Bank Best Agency Broker: Listed FX Futures Peresec Derivatives Best Agency Broker: Listed FX Options Tradition Best Market Making Team: On-Screen Listed FX Derivatives Rand Merchant Bank Best Sales Team: FX and FX Derivatives Standard Bank Best Market Making Team: FX & FX Futures Standard Bank Best Market Making Team: FX Options Absa CIB Best Agency Broker: Bonds Avior Capital Markets Best Inter Dealer Broker: Bonds as voted by Agency Brokers Tradition Best Inter Dealer Broker: Bonds as voted by Banks Tradition Best Structuring Team: Fixed Income\Inflation\Credit\FX Standard Bank Best Structured Notes Issuer Standard Bank Best Debt Origination Team Rand Merchant Bank Best Team: Credit Bonds Rand Merchant Bank Best Team: Inflation Linked Bonds Nedbank Best Repo Team Rand Merchant Bank Best Sales Team: Bonds Rand Merchant Bank Best Bond ETP Market-Maker Citibank Best Market Making Team: Government Bonds Nedbank Best IDB: Fixed Income Tradition Best Research House Absa CIB Best Interest Rate Derivative House Rand Merchant Bank Best Forex House Standard Bank Best Bond House Rand Merchant Bank Best Fixed Income & Forex House Rand Merchant Bank

