Winners Crowned At Prestigious 21st Annual JSE Spire Awards

1 hour ago 2 min read

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is pleased to announce the winners of the 21st Annual Spire Awards. The awards are a benchmark for the South African capital markets and recognise excellence and achievement as voted for by the market participants, including the country’s largest institutional investors.

“We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 21st Annual Spire Awards,” said Valdene Reddy. “These awards serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication of market participants particularly during turbulent periods. Members demonstrated resilience despite operating in a challenging climate and continuously delivered world-class service to their clients.”

Held on Thursday, 23 March at The Venue in Melrose Arch, the awards ceremony was attended by traders, analysts, treasurers, executives and other senior financial markets professionals from the largest financial organisations in South Africa.

“The Spire Awards recognise members that are driving innovation, sustainability and growth in our economy, and inspire us all to keep pushing forward in the face of adversity. We congratulate all the winners of this year’s Spire Awards and thank them for their outstanding contributions to the South African capital markets,” concluded Reddy.

This year’s awards were fiercely contested, with a significant number of nominations across 39 categories.

The JSE congratulates all the winners and extends its appreciation to all of the nominees and market participants who partook in the voting process.

The winners of the 21st Annual JSE Spire Awards are as follows:

Best Broker: Agricultural Derivatives ResearchCJS Securities
Best Broker: Commodity OptionsBVG Commodities
Best Commodity Broker: Physical DeliveriesRobinson Mulder De Waal Financial Services
Best Broker: Commodity DerivativesBVG Commodities
Best Market Making Team: Cash Settled Commodity DerivativesRand Merchant Bank
Best Research Team: AfricaAbsa CIB
Best Research Team: ForexStandard Bank
Best Research Team: CreditStandard Bank
Best Research Team: EconomicsAbsa CIB
Best Research Team: Fixed IncomeAbsa CIB
Best Agency Broker: Listed Interest Rate DerivativesPeresec Derivatives
Best Inter Dealer Broker: Interest Rate DerivativesTradition
Best Market Making Team: Listed Interest Rate DerivativesRand Merchant Bank
Best Sales Team: Interest Rate DerivativesRand Merchant Bank
Best Market Making Team: Interest Rate DerivativesRand Merchant Bank
Best Agency Broker: Listed FX FuturesPeresec Derivatives
Best Agency Broker: Listed FX OptionsTradition
Best Market Making Team: On-Screen Listed FX DerivativesRand Merchant Bank
Best Sales Team: FX and FX DerivativesStandard Bank
Best Market Making Team: FX & FX FuturesStandard Bank
Best Market Making Team: FX OptionsAbsa CIB
Best Agency Broker: BondsAvior Capital Markets
Best Inter Dealer Broker: Bonds as voted by Agency BrokersTradition
Best Inter Dealer Broker: Bonds as voted by BanksTradition
Best Structuring Team: Fixed Income\Inflation\Credit\FXStandard Bank
Best Structured Notes IssuerStandard Bank
Best Debt Origination TeamRand Merchant Bank
Best Team: Credit BondsRand Merchant Bank
Best Team: Inflation Linked BondsNedbank
Best Repo TeamRand Merchant Bank
Best Sales Team: BondsRand Merchant Bank
Best Bond ETP Market-MakerCitibank
Best Market Making Team: Government BondsNedbank
Best IDB: Fixed IncomeTradition
Best Research HouseAbsa CIB
Best Interest Rate Derivative HouseRand Merchant Bank
Best Forex HouseStandard Bank
Best Bond HouseRand Merchant Bank
Best Fixed Income & Forex HouseRand Merchant Bank

