Wine Tasting In The Kruger National Park – Wine In The Wild

Of all the places you imagine having a unique wine experience, we’re pretty sure that you wouldn’t imagine it taking place in the heart of the Kruger National Park. But that’s exactly what’s happening this September.

Those who are in and around the Kruger National Park over the weekend of 17 – 19 September are in for a one-of-a-kind wine experience with this Wine in the Wild at the Kruger Station precinct.

“We want to show Kruger Park visitors that there is a way of enhancing their Kruger game viewing with interesting activities while they are in the park,” says Judiet Barnes, Executive Manager: Brand, Sales & Marketing for Kruger Shalati Concession and Kruger Station. “We appreciate that people come to the park for the animals, but we are encouraging visitors to enjoy the unique experiences that the Kruger Station offers.”

With Wine in the Wild, you are able to enjoy a number of wine tastings all in one place – at the Kruger Station. To enjoy the full range of what’s on offer here, you simply need to purchase a ticket for R150 per day. This will get you tastings, a branded wineglass to keep, and a mezze snack plate.

Those interested are encouraged to pre-purchase their tickets to avoid disappointment. The tastings happen from 14h00 – 19h00 on both days. Guests will also be able to enjoy an acoustic music set while tasting wines from farms across South Africa including Antonij Rupert, Delaire, Opstal, Avondale and more.

“It’s going to be a magical experience at the heart of South Africa’s biggest and best-loved wildlife reserve,” notes Barnes.

On top of this, visitors will also be able to enjoy everything else that the Kruger Station has to offer. This family-centric lifestyle destination oozes old-world charm on what is a refurbished railway station. Here guests can find the Enroute Grab ‘N Go Deli and the Departing Soon coffee and ice cream cafe, where visitors are able to either enjoy the delectable foods while sitting in the open seating area or where they can quickly stop for a takeaway while, well, en route to their next adventure. The Round in 9 (bar and casual dining) and 3638 sit-down family restaurant are perfect for families wanting a longer, more leisurely stop, while the Li’l Gricers play zone and the 360-degree cinema (opening soon) will keep the whole family entertained. There is even a dedicated biltong bar and a petit four station.

How to get there:

To find Kruger Station, make your way to Skukuza Rest Camp in the Kruger National Park. Once there you can enter in one of two ways: from the rest camp – at the traffic circle just past camp reception and the fuel garage, you turn right and just keep following the road until you see the Kruger Station on your right-hand side. Alternatively, you make your way to the Skukuza Day Visitors area where you can park and enter through the Kruger Station entry point there. The precinct is open 7 days a week for guests to enjoy an artisanal food experience centered around the last train ever to pass through the Kruger National Park.

