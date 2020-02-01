Wine Experts Pick their Favourite Wine Region

“I’m dying to visit South Africa, particularly the Western Cape,” says Ali Schmidt, wine director and manager at Emmer & Rye in Austin. Best known for sauvignon blanc, this region is making waves with other high-quality whites, too. “The wines of young new producers like Alheit Vineyards, Craven, and Thorne & Daughters have caught my eye with their elegant takes on chenin blanc,” says Schmidt. “The intensity of their minerality coupled with fresh stone fruit and a weighty generosity are creating a new archetype for everyone’s favorite Loire grape.” When you go, start with a few days in Cape Town, then head out to the Cape Winelands—the largest wine-producing region in South Africa. Plan your wine trip around the wineries you want to visit, as the area is too big to see all in one trip.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
