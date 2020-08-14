Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

Namibia plans to auction the right to catch horse mackerel and hake off its coast to foreign fishing vessels to urgently raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s fisheries ministry on Monday announced plans to sell 60% of its so-called Governmental Objective Fish Quota. Along with tourism, beef and mining, fishing is one of Namibia main sources of foreign exchange. “Government is in need of financial resources on an emergency basis with a view to mitigate the effects of Covid-19,” the Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Albert Kawana said on Monday. “We do not produce medicines in Namibia nor do we manufacture medical equipment.” The auction, the first of its kind, will see the sale of the right to catch 72,000 tons of horse mackerel and 11,000 tons of hake. Of that 40% will be reserved for local buyers. In addition the right to catch 392 tons of monk fish will be sold to the highest bidder. Namibia has confirmed 3,101 cases of the virus and has recorded 19 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs
How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa
Jumia Rides the Teething Stages of E-commerce in Africa
South African Bank Profits Under Pressure as Economy Wilts
Ride-hailing Companies in Lagos Face a New Set of Regulatory Road Bumps
Kenyan Bank Seals the Deal on Congolese Bank Takeover
Covid-19 has been Africa’s ‘Light Bulb’ Moment
Esteemed Investment Banker Named as New Head of NBA Africa
Egypt’s Candidate for WTO Role Begins Campaign
Take a Ride With these Egyptian Queens
Boosting Digital Skills for the African Entrepreneur
Lack of Quantifiable Data on the Impacts of Climate Change on Heritage Sites in Sub-Saharan Africa