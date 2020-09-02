iAfrica

Windhoek Eases Lockdown Restrictions

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and on-site alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob has announced, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. The country of 2-million now has 6,906 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the disease is not yet contained — of its 65 deaths, 55 were in August. African leaders are weighing the impact of the virus against the huge economic and social damage done by lockdowns. He announced an 8pm to 5am curfew in place in the capital, Windhoek, and the Erongo region — Covid-19 hotspots — will be introduced across the country. But Hosea Kutako International Airport will open its doors to international travellers from Tuesday, while schools, vocational education training providers and universities will be allowed to hold on-site classes from September 7. Restaurants and hotels outside worst-affected Windhoek and the Erongo region can start selling meals and alcohol to be consumed on the premises, the president announced.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

