iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Windhoek Calls Out Destructive Visitors

7 seconds ago 1 min read

Namibia Wildlife Resorts has condemned the behaviour of a group of tourists who photographed themselves climbing the trees at Deadvlei, which are more than 900 years old. “Seeing tourists climb these rather symbolic trees is not only despicable, but goes against the notion of responsible tourism. It is required that operators, hoteliers, government, locals and tourists take responsibility and take action to make tourism more sustainable,” their media statement said. The Deadvlei clay pan in the Namib-Naukluft Park is a major tourist attraction, with its dead camelthorn trees that are over 900 years old. The trees were formed by a change in climate after the dunes encroached on the pan, preventing water from reaching the area where the trees are found. Instead of decomposing, the trees dried out because of the extremely dry climate.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Designer Profile: Eva Sonaike

2 mins ago
1 min read

An Architect’s Agenda

6 mins ago
1 min read

How These 5 African Models Plan to Make 2022 Their Runway   

9 mins ago
1 min read

Amapiano: How this South African Sound Has Become One of the Hottest New Music Genres  

11 mins ago
1 min read

Jaftha’s Flower Farm in Cape Town: A Painful History, A Bright Future

13 mins ago
1 min read

Authentic Nigerian Food in Dubai

2 days ago
1 min read

Belgium is Ready to Return Congolese Looted Artefacts

2 days ago
1 min read

The Freight Trucking Market in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Burundi’s Prospects Now that the Sanctions have been Lifted

2 days ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Grant Spurs Successful Business for Sowetan Entrepreneur

2 days ago
1 min read

The Living Conditions of People Living with Albinism across West Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Is this a Failure for France and Its Policy of Fighting Terrorism in West Africa?

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Windhoek Calls Out Destructive Visitors

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Designer Profile: Eva Sonaike

2 mins ago
1 min read

An Architect’s Agenda

6 mins ago
1 min read

How These 5 African Models Plan to Make 2022 Their Runway   

9 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer