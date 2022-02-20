Windhoek Calls Out Destructive Visitors

Namibia Wildlife Resorts has condemned the behaviour of a group of tourists who photographed themselves climbing the trees at Deadvlei, which are more than 900 years old. “Seeing tourists climb these rather symbolic trees is not only despicable, but goes against the notion of responsible tourism. It is required that operators, hoteliers, government, locals and tourists take responsibility and take action to make tourism more sustainable,” their media statement said. The Deadvlei clay pan in the Namib-Naukluft Park is a major tourist attraction, with its dead camelthorn trees that are over 900 years old. The trees were formed by a change in climate after the dunes encroached on the pan, preventing water from reaching the area where the trees are found. Instead of decomposing, the trees dried out because of the extremely dry climate.

