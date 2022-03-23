Winde Welcomes Relaxing Of COVID-19 Restrictions

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the relaxation of some COVID-19 restrictions is a welcomed step in the right direction.

There has been mounting pressure to scrap all measures, especially the state of disaster.

Winde has repeated calls for the disaster declaration to be scrapped on reviving the economy.

He believed the relaxation of some restrictions on the tourism, hospitality and events sector would provide much-needed relief to these industries.

He said this should have happened some time ago and the lesson to be learned from this was that national government needed to move faster as too many jobs had been lost over the last two years.

He added however that he does agree with the President to normalise the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as there is a greater level of personal responsibility required of all

