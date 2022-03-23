iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Winde Welcomes Relaxing Of COVID-19 Restrictions

Premier Alan Winde said in vulnerable and high-density areas, in particular, it's safer for children to be in school. Picture: Twitter

10 seconds ago 1 min read

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the relaxation of some COVID-19 restrictions is a welcomed step in the right direction.

There has been mounting pressure to scrap all measures, especially the state of disaster.

Winde has repeated calls for the disaster declaration to be scrapped on reviving the economy.

He believed the relaxation of some restrictions on the tourism, hospitality and events sector would provide much-needed relief to these industries.

He said this should have happened some time ago and the lesson to be learned from this was that national government needed to move faster as too many jobs had been lost over the last two years.

He added however that he does agree with the President to normalise the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as there is a greater level of personal responsibility required of all

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

912 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

6 mins ago
1 min read

SA’s COVID-19 Regulations Further Eased

18 mins ago
1 min read

Class Action Looms Over Unsafe Taxis

22 hours ago
1 min read

Water Quality A ‘Disaster Waiting To Happen’ – SA Water Chamber

22 hours ago
2 min read

566 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Transport MEC To Meet With E-Hailing Drivers

2 days ago
1 min read

CAA Probes Lufthansa And SAAT Which Maintain Comair Planes

2 days ago
SAPS
1 min read

6 People Killed In Another Shooting In Khayelitsha

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 889 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 287 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
2 min read

Ferrari’s Leclerc Takes First Pole Of The F1 Season

4 days ago
2 min read

1 558 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Winde Welcomes Relaxing Of COVID-19 Restrictions

10 seconds ago
2 min read

912 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

6 mins ago
1 min read

SA’s COVID-19 Regulations Further Eased

18 mins ago
1 min read

Class Action Looms Over Unsafe Taxis

22 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer