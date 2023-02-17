Winde Wants R1bn For Energy Crisis

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has requested that the provincial treasury allocate R1-billion to respond to the energy crisis.

Delivering his State of Province Address, Winde says R89-million in emergency funding has been released to ensure that municipalities across the Western Cape have generators to provide safe drinking water and working sewage infrastructure during blackouts.

He says crime is being tackled head-on and that jobs are being created through the growth of the provincial economy.

But some opposition parties aren’t impressed.

They will have the opportunity to respond to Winde on Friday.

