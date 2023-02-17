Winde Wants R1bn For Energy Crisis

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has requested that the provincial treasury allocate R1-billion to respond to the energy crisis.
Delivering his State of Province Address, Winde says R89-million in emergency funding has been released to ensure that municipalities across the Western Cape have generators to provide safe drinking water and working sewage infrastructure during blackouts.
He says crime is being tackled head-on and that jobs are being created through the growth of the provincial economy.
But some opposition parties aren’t impressed.
They will have the opportunity to respond to Winde on Friday.
More Stories
Outa Fears Karpowership Deal Will Be Pushed Through
Ramaphosa Arrives In Ethiopia Ahead Of African Union Summit
President Defends State Of Disaster
Government Concerned Over Gun Violence
COPE Says Ramaphosa Has Failed
No Answers For Families Devastated By Limpopo Horror Crash
20 Killed In Limpopo Bus Crash
State Of Disaster Declared Over Floods
Russian Frigate Docks In SA Ahead Of Military Drills
Survivors Ever Fewer In Earthquake Rubble Of Turkey And Syria
AKA Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Durban
Eskom’s Alleged Disregard Of Emission Standards Likely To Cost Lives – study