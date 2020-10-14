iAfrica

Winde Wants Probe After Dozens Catch Covid-19 At CT Club

3 hours ago

The Western Cape government said that an “isolated super-spreader event” at Tin Roof in Cape Town had been linked to at least 63 COVID-19 cases.

The club allegedly had promised cheap alcohol on social media ahead of the event.

Premier Alan Winde stated on Tuesday that a pattern of new cases was picked up by doctors who worked in the area.

“Preliminary data indicates that of the 63 cases detected to date, 37 are learners in matric who attend various schools in the Southern Suburbs, most of them private. Our teams have contacted all of the schools and are ensuring that the necessary protocols are being followed.” Winde said.

“There are some other concerning allegations around this event, and we are now requesting a full investigation into this bar/club in question – including by SAPS and the Western Cape Liquor Authority,” he said.

Winde insisted that his event is not an indication that The Western Cape is experiencing a “second wave”, but is one cluster that demonstrates the potential for spread.

