Winde Pleads For Calm Amid Rift Between Pro-Israel And Pro-Palestine Groupings

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for calm after pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters clashed at Sea Point Promenade on Sunday.

Winde says everyone has the right to protest, but it is incumbent to do so peacefully. He further urged the two groupings to exercise restraint and to use constructive dialogue on violence in the Middle East.

“I want to strongly urge all our residents to work with us to keep nourishing and deepening our diversity, even when confronted with profoundly complex and emotive issues. We are stronger in our unity.”

He says he understands that many Western Cape residents are deeply affected and concerned by the unfolding crisis in the Middle East, and everyone has the right to protest.

“But it is incumbent on all of us to do so peacefully and within the bounds of the rule of law. It is only through dialogue that we can resolve our issues.”

Winde said his heart breaks for the children affected by war, who must be protected at all costs.